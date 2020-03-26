40 fun things you can do while at home in quarantine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It can be hard to stay busy at home in quarantine, especially for this long and if you have kids.
We've compiled some off-the-cuff options to keep you entertained.
Here are 40 ideas from the 10News team, and viewers who weighed in on Facebook:
- Make an obstacle course
- Paint a fun accent wall in your home
- Word searches
- Text all the people in your phone you haven’t talked to in at least a year
- Learn a new language through apps like Duolingo
- Look at pictures of puppies
- Write letters and mail them to your friends and family
- Play board games by their actual assigned rules
- Unsubscribe from all those coupon emails you keep getting
- Watch your favorite movies and host your own awards show for the best
- Draw a self portrait
- Learn how to braid
- Pick one food (maybe Cheez-its?) and make a meal around it
- Buy gift cards to your favorite local businesses
- Go on a scavenger hunt inside or around your neighborhood
- Make the toilet look like it's smoking.
- Dye your hair a fun color. Temporary dye will come out before you go back to work!
- Build your favorite buildings out of Legos
- Learn about and celebrate holidays from other countries
- Try beatboxing
- Build a blanket fort
- Read a new book
- Color!
- Do a puzzle with a lot of pieces
- Change out of your pajamas
- Learn yoga
- Bake bread from scratch
- Plant a porch garden
- Make flower arrangements (flowers can be fake)
- Go outside!
- Make and decorate cookies
- Have a dance party by yourself, it's more fun than you think
- Learn how to play an instrument
- Call your mom, grandma, uncle, cousin
- Have a fashion show
- Work out
- Gift wrap random things in your house
- Knit something
- Have a shaving cream fight
- Teach your dog a new trick