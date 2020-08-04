Event guide: Easter and Passover services online

BOISE, Idaho — Disclaimer: KTVB realizes that, at this time, this likely does not include every worship service offered online. This remains a work in progress, and we will update as we gather new information. See something missing? Email us at ktvbnews@ktvb.com.
Passover - begins April 8
Christian Holy Week - through Easter Sunday, April 12
Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise (includes several parishes across the Treasure Valley) - Daily Mass as well as Holy Week services
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Online broadcasts
- Messiah stream 7:00 p.m. Friday
- Music & The Spoken Word 9:30 a.m. Sunday
Protestant and non-denominational
Boise First Presbyterian and Southminster Presbyterian - Services to be recorded
- Southminster Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m.
Bridgepoint Church - Online services
- Easter Sunday 11:00 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies (Boise First United Methodist Church) - Online worship
- Maundy Thursday 7:00 p.m.
- Good Friday 7:00 p.m.
- Easter 9, 10, 11, 11:30 A.M. (Downtown); 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. (Amity campus)
Calvary Chapel Boise
- Weekend Gathering Online - 9:15 a.m. Sunday
Calvary Chapel Meridian - YouTube channel
- Easter Sunday 10:00 a.m.
Christ Presbyterian - Online services
Cole Community Church - Online services (recorded)
- Available to watch Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Compass Bible Church - Week of Worship
- Good Friday 8:00 p.m.
- Easter Sunday 9:00 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church - Online services
- Easter Sunday 10:00 a.m.
Eagle Christian Church - Online services
- Good Friday 7:00 p.m.
- Easter - Saturday 4:30 and 6:00 p.m.; Sunday 9:00 and 10:30 a.m.
Eastwind Community Church - Online services
- Easter Sunday 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Foothills Christian Church - Watch online
- Easter Sunday - 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
Harvest Church
- Easter Sunday service - 10:30 a.m.
- On Facebook Live or YouTube
Immanuel Lutheran Church - Online worship information
New Hope Baptist Church - Online services
Ten Mile Christian Church
- Easter service - 9:00 a.m. Sunday
The Pursuit - Online services
- Easter Sunday 10:00 a.m. on Facebook Live
True Hope Church (formerly Boise First Baptist)
- Services 10:30 a.m. Sunday for Downtown and Collister churches