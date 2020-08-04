x
Event guide: Easter and Passover services online

Many Treasure Valley churches and synagogues are going digital for worshipers staying at home as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

BOISE, Idaho — Disclaimer: KTVB realizes that, at this time, this likely does not include every worship service offered online. This remains a work in progress, and we will update as we gather new information. See something missing? Email us at ktvbnews@ktvb.com.

Passover - begins April 8

Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho

Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel

Wood River Jewish Community

Kehilat Yeshua Messianic Congregation

Twenty Six Eight (A Messianic congregation in Boise)

Christian Holy Week - through Easter Sunday, April 12

Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise (includes several parishes across the Treasure Valley) - Daily Mass as well as Holy Week services

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Online broadcasts

  • Messiah stream 7:00 p.m. Friday
  • Music & The Spoken Word 9:30 a.m. Sunday

Protestant and non-denominational

Boise First Presbyterian and Southminster Presbyterian - Services to be recorded

Bridgepoint Church - Online services

  • Easter Sunday 11:00 a.m.

Cathedral of the Rockies (Boise First United Methodist Church) - Online worship

  • Maundy Thursday 7:00 p.m.
  • Good Friday 7:00 p.m.
  • Easter 9, 10, 11, 11:30 A.M. (Downtown); 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. (Amity campus)

Calvary Chapel Boise

Calvary Chapel Meridian - YouTube channel

  • Easter Sunday 10:00 a.m.

Christ Presbyterian - Online services

Cole Community Church - Online services (recorded)

  • Available to watch Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

Compass Bible Church - Week of Worship

  • Good Friday 8:00 p.m.
  • Easter Sunday 9:00 a.m.

Covenant Presbyterian Church - Online services

  • Easter Sunday 10:00 a.m.

Eagle Christian Church - Online services

  • Good Friday 7:00 p.m.
  • Easter - Saturday 4:30 and 6:00 p.m.; Sunday 9:00 and 10:30 a.m.

Eastwind Community Church - Online services

  • Easter Sunday 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Foothills Christian Church - Watch online

  • Easter Sunday - 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Harvest Church

Immanuel Lutheran Church - Online worship information

New Hope Baptist Church - Online services

Ten Mile Christian Church

The Pursuit - Online services

  • Easter Sunday 10:00 a.m. on Facebook Live

True Hope Church (formerly Boise First Baptist)

  • Services 10:30 a.m. Sunday for Downtown and Collister churches