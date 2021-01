Jennifer Bach says her dog Nora started barking near the stove. That's when she discovered the gas had been turned on.

BOISE, Idaho — Dogs are heroes, too!

A local pup made her humans so proud.

Jennifer Bach shared an amazing story about her dog, Nora.

Nora starting having a fit and insisted her owner come into the kitchen.

She stopped in front of the stove and started barking.

Then, Jennifer smelled it -- someone had bumped a knob and turned the gas on.

They opened the doors and windows for a while, and Nora got a treat.

What a good girl.