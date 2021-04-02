Blue Cross of Idaho donates $700K to Camp Rainbow Gold

The donation will be used to help build a health center at the camp near Fairfield.

BOISE, Idaho — Blue Cross of Idaho donated a whopper of a check to Camp Rainbow Gold.

The $700,000 donation will help the camp build a health center on their property near Fairfield.

“This is incredibly exciting news for Idaho’s children battling cancer, their families and other organizations with a need for a medical camp,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, CEO and Executive Director of Camp Rainbow Gold. “Blue Cross of Idaho has recognized this camp is a need in our state and we are thankful for their vision and generosity. With their investment, we can not only continue to make progress toward our master plan but more specifically fund construction of the Health Center, which will ensure we can provide medical care at a new level to allow even more fragile children to attend camp.”

The donation is part of a three-year, $2.1 million commitment.

“Blue Cross of Idaho is committed to investing in Idaho’s children to ensure each has an opportunity to grow, learn, and most importantly – be a kid,” said Charlene Maher, President and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho. “Camp Rainbow Gold has had one mission for its 37-year history: provide children with cancer and their families an escape from their illness. We are so pleased to partner with them over the next three years and beyond to build their new facility near Fairfield – which is the first medical camp in Idaho. I cannot wait to see joyous looks on the faces of children when they see the new camp complete.”

The funding will support construction and infrastructure necessary to build a health center on the property, which will support all campers and ensure medically fragile children can participate in programs.

Camp Rainbow Gold is accelerating some remodeling and construction plans and hopes to welcome campers for smaller, modified camp sessions and outdoor activities in July 2021.