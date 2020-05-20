Boise High School seniors celebrate graduation with 'Turn the Tassel' event

In an effort to social distance, but still celebrate this significant milestone, schools have had to get creative.

BOISE, Idaho — Graduation ceremonies in 2020 are looking a whole lot different than years past.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended plans for ceremonies in which hundreds of people cram into gymnasiums or football fields.

In an effort to social distance, but still celebrate this significant milestone, schools have had to get creative.

Boise High School on Wednesday hosted a "Turn the Tassel" celebration for its seniors.

"We weren't really able to, unfortunately, to do an in-person graduation in the traditional sense," said Boise High principal Robb Thompson. "We're calling this the Turn the Tassel Celebration. Graduates and their families will be driving through all day and they'll have their moment to turn their tassel officially signifying that they've graduated."

Thompson said the seniors came through in groups of 45 - socially-distanced, of course - every 45 minutes.

"They announce your name, they get to turn their tassel and then they get to go in and have their official graduation picture taken with their diploma and then they get to go to the front of the building for family photos," Thompson explained.

As more than 400 graduates made their way through the procession, a string quartet provided music.

"They're such an incredible group and even though we're in a pandemic right now they deserve every celebration and recognition we can give them," Thompson said of the seniors. "They're resilience has been incredible. We just want them to have a moment, and just recognize their achievement.