BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise's newest pair of twins officially have names.

The zoo announced Thursday that they are calling the red panda cubs, born at Zoo Boise in June, will be called Jerry and Joanie.

The cubs are about three months old, and are just starting to venture out into their exhibit. Previously, Jerry and Joanie spent most of their time inside their den with their mother, but are finally big and strong enough to do some exploring.

The twin cubs were the first litter for parents Dolly and Spud, who were matched for breeding through a Species Survival Program aimed at increasing the numbers of endangered and threatened animals, with the goal of reintroducing them to the wild.

There are currently less than 10,000 red pandas left in the wild.

