Zoo Boise celebrates Independence Day, animals' milestone birthdays

It was a big day at Zoo Boise's Red, White and Zoo event, celebrating its Aldabra tortoise's 100th birthday, spider monkey's 60th birthday and Independence Day.

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise celebrated Independence Day and two milestone birthdays for a pair of its animals at the Red, White and Zoo event Saturday.

Mr. Mac - Zoo Boise's Aldabra tortoise - turned 100 during the celebration. The zoo's Spider Monkey, Elvis, also reached an impressive 60 years old Saturday. Spokesperson Jeff Agosta said Elvis' birthday is one for the history books.

"These are three really big birthdays and especially for Elvis, because Spider Monkeys under human care only live to be 20 to 40 years old," Agosta said. "So, 60 is like - he may be the oldest living Spider Monkey on the planet and we're actually trying to verify that right now."

In addition to celebrating Mr. Mac and Elvis, Zoo Boise's Red, White and Zoo event also featured a zoo parade, vendors, games, animal encounters and more. The animals even earned treats and special toys.

As the birthday animals tore through their presents, zoo attendees enjoyed live music and face painting.

KTVB Meteorologist Bri Eggers even got in on the face painting and broadcasted live from Zoo Boise Saturday morning:

More than $3 million has been generated for the conservation of animals in the wild through visits to Zoo Boise since 2007.

