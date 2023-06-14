Quite a couple: Zoo Boise lions Ahsoka and Revan now on exhibit together

Ahsoka is the zoo's new two-year-old female African lion.

BOISE, Idaho — Now that they've exchanged "howdies," a new female African lion and a male African lion are hanging out together every day on exhibit at Zoo Boise.

The zoo, a division of Boise Parks and Recreation, announced that the new two-year-old female, named Ahsoka, is on exhibit with Revan, the zoo's 10-year-old male African lion.

"This important step follows an extensive introduction process, known as 'howdies,' where the two lions get to know each other," Zoo Boise said in a news release Wednesday.

Ahsoka was born in November 2020 at the Santa Barbara Zoo, and came to Zoo Boise in March of this year. The lioness was paired with Revan through the zoo's Species Survival Plan, which is a cooperative conservation program by the AZA.

Before Ahsoka's arrival in March, Revan had been alone since late July 2022, when Zoo Boise said its previous female lion, 22-year-old Mudiwa, had to be euthanized due to declining health, including kidney cancer that had spread.

Boise Parks and Rec said Ahsoka will be a companion to Revan, as there are no plans for them to breed.

“We are grateful for the zoo’s dedicated team of keepers and the care they have taken in introducing our lions," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "Ahsoka is a beautiful addition and an animal we know the community will love.”

Zoo Boise guests may see Ahsoka and Revan during zoo hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Also this summer, Zoo Boise has its annual Butterflies in Bloom exhibit open through Labor Day. Butterflies in Bloom is a walkthrough greenhouse full of hundreds of Costa Rican butterflies.

