5 wild elk killed after venturing into Garden Valley elk farm

Idaho Fish and Game say the elk were euthanized over concerns of disease transmission.

Example video title will go here for this video

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — Five wild elk were euthanized after they made their way inside a an elk farm this week.

Idaho Fish and Game says the elk got into the facility through an open gate.

Idaho Fish and Game’s Public Information Supervisor Roger Phillips said the animals were killed due to concerns about the potential spread of disease to the domestic herd.

The owner of the farm reached out to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to report the elk.

"We didn't want to risk any disease transmission between the domestic elk and the wild elk. It's kind of an unfortunate situation all the way around, but for the best interest of everybody, that's kind of what we had to do," he said. "We don't like to lose five elk, but at the same time, in the big picture, there are thousands of elk up there, so it won't affect the population."

Phillips says the elk are being tested for chronic wasting disease.

“There is no live test for that. So, unfortunately, the animal has to be dead and we test it," he said. "When we get those test results back and if they're negative, then all that meat will be donated to a local food bank."

Fish and Game says the wild elk were located on private property, so hunting them was not allowed.

Phillip encourages the community to reach out the Idaho Department of Agriculture for more information.

Watch more Local News: