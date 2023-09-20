West Valley Humane Society seeing urgent need for husky adoptions

The Caldwell shelter currently has 23 of the smart, but high-maintenance dogs.

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you have been looking for a furry friend, you might want to consider a husky.

The West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell has an urgent need for husky adoptions. Because of the amount of attention needed to take care of the dogs, the shelter consistently receives a high numbers of husky surrenders and strays.

West Valley currently has 23 huskies in their shelter. While they are beautiful dogs, huskies take a lot of maintenance and patience.

"Some people lose patience, and then we end up getting the dogs back here at our shelter," said Danielle Dokter, the public affairs specialist for the West Valley Humane Society.

Some of the huskies that West Valley has up for adoption are:

Bea, a 4.5-year-old Siberian Husky blend who's house trained and loves to cuddle and nap in the sun

Picasso, a 2-year-old Siberian Husky blend who's described as dramatic, vocal and funny

Lucky, a 2-year-old adventure-ready Siberian Husky

All dogs available for adoption from West Valley Humane Society can be viewed here.

West Valley is also preparing for their 'Raise the Ruff' project, which will give their kennels a new roof to help with climate control and noise reduction.

"We've relocated more than half of our dogs, or have them adopted or in foster homes," Dokter said. "We've kind of been stuck with huskies this time."

The construction is creating an even more urgent need for husky adoptions. But before you take one home, there are a few things you should know.

"Huskies are extremely smart animals. They thrive on physical exercise," Dokter said. "As a husky owner, you need to make sure that you are taking them on a lot of walks, runs - giving them lots of playtime so that they can take out their energy."

Huskies are very social animals and need interaction with people or other dogs.

The notorious escape artists also need a very secure environment - ideally a fenced-in yard.

"When they get bored, then they want to just explore and see the world, and they end up getting lost and come into our shelter," Dokter said.

The West Valley Humane Society receives even more stray huskies than surrenders.

"Sadly, when strays come in, only 30% of those dogs are reunited with their family," Dokter said. "That's why we really want to emphasize the fact that you should get your dog microchipped, so that when they come into our shelter, you can reconnect with your dog and take them back into your family."

Now through Friday, huskies at West Valley Humane Society are available for a $5 adoption fee. The shelter also offers a pet food pantry and other affordable pet services.

