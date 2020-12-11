Zoo Boise welcoming sand cats, reopening Small Animal Kingdom

This is the first time Zoo Boise will have any sand cats. They are coming from Utah and Southern California.

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise made two announcements on Thursday.

First, it is welcoming a new animal to its family.

Sand cats are known as the smallest wild cat on the planet.



Nala, a female, joins Zoo Boise from the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City.



Zoo Boise also expects to add a male cat named Simba coming soon from the Living Desert in Palm Desert, Calif.

Sand cats are sometimes called "sand dune cats" and are found in the arid deserts of Africa's Sahara Desert, the Arabian Peninsula and parts of central Asia.



The second announcement is the reopening of the Small Animal Kingdom.

That’s where Zoo Boise visitors can go to see Nala.



You'll also be able to see spider monkeys, lemurs, and Komodo dragons.

