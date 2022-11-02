Large rodent takes open door as opportunity to invade Boise DJ's home

Chris Matthews said this week's incident wasn't the first time a "wild animal has infiltrated our house."

BOISE, Idaho — One Boise radio DJ found some quality chuck for morning show chit-chat this week: a home invasion, caught on camera.

The invader, if anyone can catch it, won't be charged with a crime. That's because Idaho doesn't prosecute groundhogs or woodchucks.

Thursday morning, Chris Matthews of KIZN-FM, "Kissin' 92.3 Idaho Country," posted video of the incident on Twitter. He wrote that the day before, he was "the victim of a home invasion... Luckily it was caught on tape!"

Matthews said he was holding the front door open as he and his son, Harvey, were about to leave to go pick up his daughter from school when an animal appearing to be a groundhog -- or woodchuck -- sprinted up the front walkway and into his house. The rodent's run was recorded on a Ring doorbell camera.

"I'm waiting on Harvey to put his shoes on. I'm standing there like you do with a six-year-old, holding the door open like, 'Come on, man.' And you can see in the video, this little dude comes tearing around the corner like I don't know if he had been waiting," Matthews said. "I don't know if he had been staking out our front door -- like looking for that moment of distraction -- but he bailed right on in, and before I ever realized that, I was like, 'what literally -- what just happened?!

"We have a cat, and the cat, you know, spends time inside and outside, but the tail didn't look like the cat's tail. This is like -- it was an unusual tail. I'm like, 'Is there a porcupine? Was there a big, big fat squirrel that just got in the house? Something unnatural has entered my house.' And so I saw the blur. I saw the tail. I knew that he was in the living room now... It didn't take me long to realize he was under the couch."

Matthews said he and Harvey used a broom to safely get the animal to go back outside.

"Fun fact: I might add that this is not the first wild animal that has infiltrated our house," Matthews said, adding that his family found a "baby rooster" about a year ago.

"Apparently, we've got a thing with wild animals," he said, later adding that his family lives near a golf course. "If anything, you'd think like a Canada goose would wander in, and not a groundhog or a rooster."

Matthews mentioned that his wife is a vegetarian, and perhaps wayward animals believe they have a "sympathetic soul" in their house.

"Honestly, the best part about it was, like, it has literally given everybody I know a tremendous giggle, and that alone was worth it."

