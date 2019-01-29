BRISBANE, Australia -- A 59-year-old Australian woman felt a searing pain when a 5-foot carpet python bit her bottom after she sat down on a relative's toilet, according to media reports.

USA TODAY says Helen Richards was attacked "mid-stream."

According to the publication, Richards hadn't turned on any bathroom lights or checked the toilet before sitting, so the snake lashed out in fear.

Richards suffered only minor puncture wounds and was treated with an antiseptic, according to BBC News.

She is vowing never again to go to the bathroom without checking the toilet bowl, USA TODAY says.

