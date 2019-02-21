Instead of selfies, maybe we should start calling them woofies.

A 2017 study by Rover.com found 65 percent of dog owners are more likely to take photos of their dogs than their significant others.

The research, which has reignited a conversation on Facebook this week, showed dogs play a significant role in their owners' lives -- 94 percent said they consider them part of their families.

Among other findings:

More than half will consider ending a romantic relationship if the dog doesn't like their partner.

Almost half said it was more difficult to go a week without their dog than their partner.

56 percent said they say hello to their dogs when they come home before they greet their families. The same number celebrate their dog's birthday.

One in three said they've cried when they've left their dog at home.

Rover.com is a network of pet-sitters and dog walkers. Responses from thousands of dog owners were used in the study.

