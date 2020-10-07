Peregrine falcon hitches a ride in downtown Boise

"It made eye contact with me then flew to the hood of my car. I sat through a green light as we checked each other out."

BOISE, Idaho — "Excuse me, are you my Uber?" one peregrine falcon probably said after it landed and stood on a car in downtown Boise on Thursday.

The incredible moment was shared in a now-viral Facebook post by Boise-based jeweler Zoolandia Designs.

The post, which now has nearly 2,000 shares and over 1,500 reactions as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, was written by Jenny Byrne.

Byrne said their chance encounter with the falcon started with they were driving in downtown Boise. When they stopped at a stoplight, they stopped right next to a fire hydrant that the falcon was sitting on.

Then the falcon and Byrne lock eyes.

"It made eye contact with me then flew to the hood of my car. I sat through a green light as we checked each other out," they wrote.

The falcon's interest in Byrne and their car was still piqued.

"Just before the next green it jumped to the roof of my car so l drove through the intersection and pulled over," Byrne wrote. "When l got out it was on the passenger side, but it hopped over to my side and we examined each other again until it finally flew off."

No word yet on what Uber rating the falcon left for Byrne. Check back for updates.