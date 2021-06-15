Officers respond to dozens of pets in hot cars calls in Ada County

From June 1 to June 15, officers have already responded to 31 incidents of pets left in hot cars.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society is urging pet owners to protect their animals after officers responded to 60 calls about pets left in hot cars in Ada County in just a month and a half.

Law enforcement was called out to 29 instances of animals in hot cars in May, with the majority of cases coming in Boise or Meridian city limits.

June, which has seen unusually high temperatures, is on track to be even worse, according to the IHS.

From June 1 to June 15, officers have already responded to 31 incidents of pets left in hot cars. Twenty-four of those happened in the City of Boise.

Temperatures can soar dangerously inside enclosed vehicles, rising to deadly levels even if the air outside does not feel particularly hot. Everyone should leave their dog at home or provide a safe space for pets when the temperature outside is 70 degrees or above.

According to IHS, a dog died last year after being left in a parked car at the Boise Towne Square Mall. Those who leave a pet in a car in hot weather can face charges.

