Dog and litter of 12 puppies rescued from Jerome County culvert

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A mother dog and her 12 puppies are safe after being rescued from a culvert in Jerome County this week.

The dog and puppies had been living in the culvert on their own, according to the Idaho Humane Society. Trapping Catching South Central Idaho Assistance helped get the animals to safety, IHS said, offering special thanks to Phillip Wallace "for climbing deep into the culvert to retrieve all 12 beautiful babies."

The mother and her pups were handed over to the Idaho Humane Society, where they are receiving veterinary treatment. The adult dog, who has been named Queen, is suffering from mastitis and an ulcerated nipple. In addition, both she and her puppies are being treated for fleas.

The dogs will be placed in foster care until they are ready to be adopted.