Kitten thrown from car recovering after surgery

The kitty named Marnie suffered some road rash and a broken femur.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society says a sweet little kitten is recovering after being thrown out of a car in Kuna.

Officials say unfortunately the kitty, named Marnie, was struck by another vehicle.

Humane officers were dispatched to scene near Meridian and Deer Flat roads to recover the kitten.

Luckily, she did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, according to a post on the Idaho Humane Society's Facebook page.

Dr. Jeff Rosenthal found that Marnie suffered significant road rash and a fractured femur. He performed surgery on the kitty and used two pins to reduce and stabilize the fracture.



Marnie is now recovering in a foster home.

The Idaho Humane Society is asking for the public's help to find the person who did this. Officials say animal abuse is one of the most horrific crimes.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact IHS Animal Welfare Services via email at aco@idahohumanesociety.org. Any info provided may be anonymous.

And anyone interested in becoming a foster to parent to a dog or cat, or donating supplies, you can get more info on the IHS website.

Watch more 'Local News'