RENTON, Wash. — An owl stuck in netting at a golf course in Renton was rescued just in time for Christmas Day.

The burrowing owl was found by a group of people who weren't sure where to take him. Luckily, they eventually got in touch with a small mammal rescue group in Carnation called Footprints Wildlife.

Footprints ended up contacting personnel of Sarvey Wildlife Care Center who amid all the holiday festivities this week were able to get the owl to their facility on Christmas Eve.

The small owl is now eating well and is stable in their care.

The group posted to Facebook saying the owl has an injured leg but will be seeing a veterinarian soon.

"Thanks to everyone who took time that evening to help this adorable little owl," the group wrote on their Facebook page.

