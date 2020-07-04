If you're feeling lonely during the coronavirus pandemic, Idaho Humane Society says you should consider fostering a pet

Fostering an animal is free and less of a commitment than adopting.

BOISE, Idaho — If you’re feeling lonely during this stay at home period and are thinking of adopting a furry friend, there are a few things the Idaho Humane Society wants you to consider.

First, Kristine Schellhaas with the Humane Society explained that the Idaho Humane Society is limiting its intake of animals.

Typically, the facility would be taking in animals from other states and adopting them out but that is on hold because of the pandemic.

The Idaho Humane Society is also asking people only surrender their pets if it is an emergency because of Coronavirus has forced the shelter to scale back staff.

For those looking to adopt, you must make an appointment to meet the animal online. That way the facility can stagger visits and follow social distancing rules.

For those who are lonely and working from home wanting a furry companion but might not be able to take care of it once they have to return to the office, Schellhaas said those people should consider fostering a pet.

"There is no cost to fostering it just takes time and love," Schellhaas said. "We provide all the food, all the crates, any type of medication or medical equipment the animal needs. Also, kitten season is right around the corner so we are starting to see kittens come into our shelter and it might mean that the kitten just needs someone to wrap a towel around it and pet its forehead."

Schellhaas added that, like many other local nonprofits, The Idaho Humane Society is hurting for donations.

You can donate and learn more about fostering and adoption here.

