Idaho Humane Society searches for owners of 2 stray cows found in Kuna

According to Idaho law, the cows must be sold at the livestock market if their owners aren't found.
Credit: Idaho Humane Society
The Idaho Humane Society is trying to the find the owners of two stray cows before they are sold at the livestock market.

KUNA, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society is asking the public's help in finding the owners of two stray cows that were found in Kuna on Wednesday morning.

The stray cows were found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Black Cat and Columbia roads in Kuna. The black and white cow is a female, heifer, and the brown cow is a male, steer.

The humane society said in a Facebook post that Idaho law requires the cows to be passed along and sold at a livestock market if the owners aren't found.

Officials reached out to the feedlot that sold the cows and the veterinarian who was labeled on their tags but neither provided contact information for their owners.

"We have also contacted the brand inspector and that did not provide any leads," the Idaho Humane Society said.

