Squirrel shot in the back with an arrow rescued by Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society (IHS) was alerted of a squirrel with an arrow lodged in its back last Friday. Humane officers were able to trap the squirrel and hand it over to the medical staff.

Fortunately for the squirrel, IHS reported that the arrow only went through its soft tissue above their shoulder blades. The arrow missed any vital organs and bones.

IHS staff safely removed the arrow, flushed the wound and gave the squirrel antibiotics and pain medication. They then reached out to Animals In Distress Association and Ruth Melichar Bird Center to look after the squirrel as it recovers from the arrow wound.

The squirrel is currently still on antibiotics but is expected to make a full recovery. Once the squirrel is fully healed, staff from Animals in Distress will relocate it to a safer wilderness area.

The Idaho Humane Society documented the squirrel's recovery in a Facebook post, which has since been shared dozens of times with hundreds of reactions.

"We recently checked in with them and we're happy to report that he is doing fantastic!" the humane society wrote in their Facebook post.

Content Warning: The following photos are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

