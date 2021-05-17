Idaho Humane Society receives $50,000 grant

Pecto Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation, gave the Idaho Humane Society a $50,000 grant on Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society announced on Monday that it received a $50,000 Petco Love grant that will help save the lives of hundreds of pets.

The nonprofit, which helped more than 6,600 pets get adopted last year, said the grant will go towards pets that would not have previously received care.

"We are extremely grateful for this critical support from Petco Love to save hundreds of pets in need in the community that otherwise would not receive the care they deserve," Idaho Humane Society CEO Jeff Rosenthal said in a statement.

Petco Love, which was founded in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, has donated about $300 million to more than 4,000 organizations across the country, according to a statement by the IHS. The organization and its partners have found homes for more than 6.5 million pets.

"Our local investments are only one component. This month, we also launched the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us," President of Petco Love Susanne Kogut said in a statement.