Humane Society rescues 18 chihuahuas from home after wellness check finds owner dead

The Idaho Humane Society assisted in the recovery of 18 dogs from a Payette Co. home after officials performed a wellness check, finding the owner had passed away.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Eighteen chihuahuas were rescued from their home Tuesday after their owner was found dead during a wellness check.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office discovered the chihuahuas in a Payette County home when they were performing a wellness check on the homeowner, who had passed away. In a Facebook post, the Idaho Humane Society (IHS) said the dogs were "extremely frightened" upon discovery, but all were safely transported to the Humane Society shelter.

"The situation was heart-wrenching as it appeared the dogs had endured approximately two days without food and water," the post read.

IHS said that all 18 dogs likely had limited to no interaction with people, other than their owner, nor any exposure to the outdoors. The dogs range in age, as the shelter said it appeared that several of the dogs recently gave birth and are with newborn puppies.

The shelter is asking for help from the community - be it adopting a dog(s), foster care (short-term and long-term options) or donations, monetary or items (dog food, blankets, kennels and more). Items that the shelter needs can be found on the Shelter Wish List here.

As of Wednesday, the dogs are undergoing necessary medical care and socialization needs. IHS said the 18 chihuahuas will soon be available for foster.

WAYS TO DONATE & HELP:

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.