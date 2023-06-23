On this #FeelGoodFriday we want to share with you how a few compassionate officers saved the day with a pumpkin muffin! On June 17th, Officers responded to the 57-hundred block of 79th Ave for an animal welfare check. A passerby had observed a German Shepherd swimming in the canal with no route for escape. Officers arrived on scene and located a tired German Shepherd swimming back and forth in the canal. Officer Sorenson took immediate action by removing his ballistic vest and gun belt and entering the canal to try and rescue the dog. The dog was skittish and did not immediately come to Officer Sorensen, but Officer Downey had just the plan. His wife had packed him some freshly baked pumpkin muffins for his patrol shift, and they were just the bribery needed for this little pooch. Officer Sorensen was able to use the muffin as a tool to get the dog close, at which time he grabbed onto his collar and removed him from the canal. Gratefully, the dog was reunited with his owner who lived just down the street. Great work by our patrol officers! Hopefully Officer Downey’s wife was able to whip up a new batch of muffins for him!