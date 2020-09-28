Exotic reptiles seized from Idaho Falls home

This is the second investigation of this nature by Idaho Fish and Game this month after several dozen venomous snakes were seized from a Boise residence.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game officers took possession of several exotic reptiles from an Idaho Falls home. The owner of the reptiles voluntarily surrendered the specimen that were not properly permitted.

This is the second investigation involving exotic animals in the month of September after several dozen venomous snakes were taken from a Boise home earlier this month following a lengthy investigation. Charges are pending against the owner in that case.

The reptiles taken from the Idaho Falls residence includes two caimans, two snapping turtles, a Gila monster, two rubber boas, and a seven-foot alligator.

Several written warnings were given to the owner but due to their full cooperation, no citations were issued.

IDFG regulated exotic reptiles and amphibians to prevent intentional or unintentional release into native ecosystems that could cause them harm.

"We have a permitting process that is required before certain animals can be transported into the state," Regional Conservation Officer Doug Petersen said. "Certain species could pose a threat to our native wildlife if they were introduced into the environment."

Generally, animals that can be purchased from a pet store are legal and do not need permits from IDFG. Animals purchased online or from out of state retailers may require import permits and health certificates from a veterinarian.

The animals in this case did not have proper documentation.

