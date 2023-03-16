Endangered cotton-top tamarin family at Zoo Boise gets two more members

Zoo Boise announced the birth of twin cotton-top tamarins who were born Feb. 28 to their parents 'Eddy and Mimi.'

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise announced the birth of twin cotton-top tamarins on Thursday, who were born Feb. 28 to their parents 'Eddy and Mimi.'

The sex of the babies has not yet been determined, but the two will join their family with their big brother 'Rockford,' who was born last year.

Like in the wild, Zoo Boise said, the babies will cling to their parents until they are old enough to move on their own. Guests can visit the family at the Small Animal Kingdom of the zoo.

"Eddy and Mimi have proven to be excellent parents and are very protective of their young. Zoo Boise encourages guests to keep their voices calm and quiet when viewing the babies to limit any extra stress on the new family," Zoo Boise said in a release.

Cotton-top tamarins only weigh about 1.5 ounces at birth, the zoo said, while adults weigh about one pound. The species is only found in northwest Colombia and are critically endangered.

"It is always exciting to announce new arrivals at Zoo Boise, and even more special when the babies are born at our zoo," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. "These extremely adorable twin tamarin babies advance our conservation work at Zoo Boise and serve a crucial role in contributing to their species, which is critically endangered in South America."

Eddy and Mimi, the parents, were matched as part of the Cotton-Top Tamarin Species Survival Program. It serves as a breeding program for endangered or threatened species.

