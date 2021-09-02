33 dogs, 3 birds rescued in Boise

Idaho Humane has taken in 32 Papillons, one Labrador retriever and three parakeets from their owners, vulnerable seniors who could no longer keep up with their care.

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of animals were taken from a home in Boise after their owners became overwhelmed and unable to continue to care for all the pets.

According to the Idaho Humane Society, the owners were vulnerable seniors who realized they needed help.

In all, 32 papillons, one Labrador retriever, and three parakeets were surrendered. Idaho Humane staff say that most of the dogs are socialized, but they all need medical care.

Volunteers and employees have already begun the work of getting the pets, vaccinated, bathed and groomed. About half of them will also need dental cleanings and surgeries to remove masses.

The surrendered dogs and birds will ultimately be put up for adoption after their vaccinations and medical needs are dealt with.

"Special thanks to the Boise Police Department and our Animal Care and Control officers who took the time to talk through this difficult decision with the owners and for safely bringing these at-risk pets back to our shelter," Idaho Humane posted.