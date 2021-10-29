Dog days in Boise: Off-leash season at Ann Morrison, Optimist parks begins Monday

The seasonal off-leash program is open November-February. Several Boise parks have year-round off-leash areas.

BOISE, Idaho — Now that fall sports have wrapped up, Boise's seasonal dog off-leash program starts Monday at two city parks.

Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex will be open as off-leash areas from sunrise to sunset Nov. 1 through Feb. 28.

Dogs can run and play off-leash at all areas of those two parks, except for Boise River Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads and playgrounds. Also, you are responsible for picking up after your pets.

Ann Morrison Park is also home to Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, which serves as an off-leash area year-round.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department advises that the seasonal drawdown of water in the ponds surrounding Dog Island is underway, and dog owners are urged to be careful and keep their pets away from the banks.

Signs will warn about the potential for unsafe ice as temperatures drop.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said having off-leash time at other areas of Ann Morrison Park as well as the Optimist complex during the late-fall and winter months has "become a tradition our dog lovers look forward to every year."

"It not only takes some of the wear and tear off of Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, but also provides some awesome community interaction in huge open areas for owners and their pets," Holloway said.

Ann Morrison Park is located just south of the Boise River between Americana Boulevard and 9th Street.

The Optimist Youth Sports Complex is located at 9889 W. Hill Rd. Parkway, which is just east of Horseshoe Bend Road.

Boise Parks and Recreation has several dog-friendly parks around the city that are open to off-leash use all year. Click this link for more information.

