Sheriff's Office warns of cougar sighting south of Mountain Home

Residents in the area have been asked to keep a close eye on pets, children and livestock.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to keep an eye out after a cougar was spotted near homes south of Mountain Home.

The big cat was sighted near Idaho 51 and Hamilton Road.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been notified about the cougar. Anyone who spots it is asked to leave it alone and call 911.

"If you see the animal do not attempt to take matters in to your own hands," the sheriff's office wrote in a post.

Cougars are native to Idaho, and typically do their best to keep their distance from humans.