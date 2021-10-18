Idaho Fish and Game rescues deer caught in hammock

A Pocatello resident called Fish and Game when they found a buck mule deer stuck in the hammock in their backyard.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho, the Gem State, is known for its untouched wilderness, white-water rapids and now, at this rate, known for wild animals getting caught in hammocks.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a buck in eastern Idaho had far from a relaxing time in a hammock after its antlers were caught up in the rope of one.

On Oct. 8, a Pocatello resident called Fish and Game when they found a buck mule deer stuck in the hammock in their backyard, according to the department's regional communication manager.

Fish and Game said it took two staff members to free the buck, one holding the deer in place and another cutting the knotted rope off. The buck escaped mostly unharmed. However, according to officials, the deer's antlers "were bobbing loosely as a result of the animal’s struggle with the hammock."

In a press release, officials added that deer in Idaho have also been found caught in everything from tomato cages and Christmas lights to badminton nets and fences in recent years.

"Although rut behavior in the fall increases instances of bucks getting entangled with various yard items, all deer can get into trouble throughout the year with obstacles found in yards," officials wrote.