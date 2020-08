Officers say the badger is now safe with Idaho Fish and Game.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department received a report that a badger was spotted near Five Mile and Overland Roads on Thursday afternoon.

The badger was seen around the nearby Albertsons parking lot "looking lost and overheated."

Concerned shoppers at the Albertsons caught the badger in a trash can and were able to keep it in their sight until an officer arrived.

The badger is safe and in the hands of Idaho Fish and Game.

