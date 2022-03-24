Boise animal organization dealing with an increase in shot, wounded squirrels

Animals In Distress say they are working to help "Laz" recover after he was illegally shot with a pellet gun.

BOISE, Idaho — Spring is here which means the squirrels are also out and about. They may be quick and small, but squirrels are one of the most commonly hunted animals.

Killing some species of ground squirrel is legal in Idaho with a valid license, although Boise and many other areas restrict shooting within city limits.

“It’s pretty hard to give a blanket statement for hunter motivation which can vary. I will say that many hunters eat squirrels," Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Brian Pearson said.

Others consider shooting at squirrels a social activity, or even as a way to get ready for big game hunting season. But Boise-based Animals In Distress Association says the practice is making their job harder.

The organization focuses on rescuing injured or sick animals and helping them regain their health before being released into the wild. Typically this time of year, the group deals with orphaned baby squirrels that need extra attention, Animals in Distress Association’s volunteer Beckie Lambardi said.

That is changing.

"In the last month-and-a-half we've had an extraordinary number of squirrels that have been shot with pellet guns within city limits," she said.

Laz is a squirrel they’ve taken in this year. He was shot with a pellet gun and left on the side of the street with severe injuries.

Laz needed "a little love, a little care, and a little time," Lambardi said. "If nothing else, he'll recover and he can hang here as long as he needs."

"While I'm not against hunting. I totally understand it. What I'm against is suffering,” said Lambardi.

Pearson said leaving a wounded animal to suffer is more of an ethical issue rather than a legal one.

“We teach students in our hunter education classes, part of the ethics of being a hunter is to strive for a quick, clean kill,” he said,

Last year Lambardi says they only saw two cases of wounded squirrels that had been shot. Just three months into 2022, the organization has dealt with six.

"It's illegal and unsafe to discharge firearms in many cities and it's definitely people's responsibility to check their local ordinances and decide where it's not only legal, but safe to do that within their area,” said Pearson.

