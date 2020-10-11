Bald eagles have been spotted at Lake Coeur d'Alene. Here's when and where you can see them

Bald Eagles return to Lake Coeur d'Alene every year to feed on kokanee salmon. Here are some spots where you can get the best view of them.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Bald eagles are returning to Lake Coeur d'Alene.

A KREM viewer and photographer, Allie Raye, sent us her pictures of several eagles she spotted while at Higgins Point.

Prime bald eagle viewing season is just beginning, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Eagles start returning in November to feed on kokanee salmon and stay through February.

According to weekly counts by the BLM, the best time to see eagles is during late November and early December. Last year, there were 111 eagles counted on Nov. 20, 259 eagles counted on Dec. 2, and 223 eagles counted on Dec. 10. The BLM hasn't posted eagle counts yet this season.

Some of the best places to view the eagles include Higgins Point, Mineral Boat Ramp and Mineral Ridge Trailhead.

The BLM recommends you follow these tips to keep the birds and your family members safe: