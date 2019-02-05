BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise has acquired an Amur tiger, a critically endangered species with only about 540 of the big cats left in the wild, the zoo announced Thursday.

Diana, the 7-year-old female tiger, arrived in Boise Sunday from Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown, South Dakota. She is adjusting well to her new home, zoo officials say.

“Our tiger exhibit has always been a favorite for Zoo Boise visitors,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We are so excited to introduce a new generation to this incredible animal.”

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are native to eastern Russia and parts of China. They can be as long as ten feet and weight upwards of 600 pounds.

Diana was brought to the zoo on a "breeding hold," per the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Tiger Species Survival Plan, but Zoo Boise said there are no immediate plans to start that process.

The new addition will be on exhibit starting Thursday, although staff said she may not always be visible to zoo-goers.

Diana will be the only Amur tiger at Zoo Boise. Her arrival comes the year after the zoo's last tiger, 14-year-old Katarina, was euthanized following complications from a back injury. A male Amur tiger, 18-year-old Tundra, died from cancer in 2016.

“This is a special time for Zoo Boise and we are pleased to welcome Diana to our animal family,” said Gene Peacock, Zoo Boise director. “She will help us continue our mission to educate the public about endangered species and the AZA’s efforts to protect them.”