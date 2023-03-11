13 dogs seized from Athol property

Thomas Nafe and his wife have had long-running issues with authorities over the number of dogs on their property.

“We were horrified,” Nafe told The Press in a phone interview Friday.

Thirteen dogs were seized because he did not have a kennel license.

Nafe, who surrendered 10 dogs last month, said he was heartbroken that the last of his dogs were removed from his Athol property, which he has called home for about 25 years.

“I love these dogs,” he said in phone interview with The Press on Friday. “I want to get the best I can for them.”

It was a culmination of a long-running issue with authorities over the number of dogs on his property.

Kootenai County residents must obtain a kennel license in order to keep more than five dogs. Kennel facilities must meet certain standards, outlined in county code.

All dogs age 6 months and older must be vaccinated against rabies in Kootenai County.

To read the full article, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

