7-year-old Nampa boy teaches others how to solve the Rubik's Cube

Zane Keefe has posted a video on YouTube showing others how to solve the complex cube.

NAMPA, Idaho — Do you wish you could solve the Rubik's Cube? Well, a little boy in Nampa can help you out.

Seven-year-old Zane Keefe is pretty amazing!

He posted a video on his YouTube Channel on how to solve a Rubik's Cube.

His dad Tyler says Zane just picked up a cube one day and the next thing he knew Zane was solving them.

By the way Zane, made the video all by himself. Zane also comes up with all the content and ideas for his channel.

His dad says Zane has Type 1 Diabetes and he has posted videos about that because he wants other kids to know "it's not that bad."

Zane goes to Calvary Christian in Nampa.