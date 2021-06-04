5-year-old Caldwell girl featured in People Magazine

Elliot Phillips-Hallock is a Seven's Hero who is being recognized for her efforts to raise money for the Idaho Humane Society.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Remember sweet Elliot Phillips-Hallock? You’ll be able to read all about her in People Magazine.

She’s KTVB’s adorable 7's Hero from Caldwell. She raised money for the Idaho Humane Society by selling her paintings. She’s only five years old.

“We are so excited and proud to share that People Magazine heard about Elliot’s Idaho Humane Society fundraiser and did a story to share with the world that one little girl can make a big difference!

“We truly had no idea that an afternoon of painting was going to be so impactful. Thank you to all of you who bought her paintings and donated! You are part of this!

“And yes, Elliot is happy to autograph your copy of the magazine!” said Elliot’s mom, Alyssa Bailey-Hallock.

Congrats to Elliot!

