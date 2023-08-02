x
Super Bowl snack recipes: Brenda's Famous Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

The Wake Up Idaho team is sharing recipes for Super Bowl snacks all week leading up to the big game. Wednesday, Brenda featured her go-to recipe.

Brenda's Famous Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Ingredients:

  • Olive cooking oil
  • Garlic Powder
  • Onion Powder 
  • Pink Salt or regular salt 
  • Steak Seasoning 
  • Steak 
  • Egg Roll Wrappers 
  • Bell Peppers 
  • Cheese of choice 

*Seasoning portions based on personal preference. 

Preparation:

  1. Slice the bell peppers, season with garlic, onion, salt and olive oil, then grill.
  2. Dice the steak and season with garlic, onion, steak seasoning, salt and grill.
  3. Lay out an egg roll wrapper and place 1/2 a slice of cheese in the center.
  4. Spoon approximately 2-3 tablespoons of steak filling onto each egg roll. wrapper and fold according to package directions, using water to seal the edges of the wrappers as you go.
  5. Pour 2-3 inches of oil into a deep pan.
  6. Fry 3-4 egg rolls at a time, turning occasionally until browned all over, approximately 3-5 minutes.
  7. Drain on paper towels, then serve with a dipping sauce of your choice.
  8. Serve, taste, & dance.

For more food ideas from the KTVB Kitchen, check out our YouTube playlist below:

