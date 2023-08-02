Super Bowl snack recipes: Brenda's Famous Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

BOISE, Idaho —
Brenda's Famous Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Ingredients:
- Olive cooking oil
- Garlic Powder
- Onion Powder
- Pink Salt or regular salt
- Steak Seasoning
- Steak
- Egg Roll Wrappers
- Bell Peppers
- Cheese of choice
*Seasoning portions based on personal preference.
Preparation:
- Slice the bell peppers, season with garlic, onion, salt and olive oil, then grill.
- Dice the steak and season with garlic, onion, steak seasoning, salt and grill.
- Lay out an egg roll wrapper and place 1/2 a slice of cheese in the center.
- Spoon approximately 2-3 tablespoons of steak filling onto each egg roll. wrapper and fold according to package directions, using water to seal the edges of the wrappers as you go.
- Pour 2-3 inches of oil into a deep pan.
- Fry 3-4 egg rolls at a time, turning occasionally until browned all over, approximately 3-5 minutes.
- Drain on paper towels, then serve with a dipping sauce of your choice.
- Serve, taste, & dance.
