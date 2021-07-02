Opera Idaho bringing free show to historic Boise bandshell

The free concert is scheduled for July 10. Opera Idaho plans to make it an annual event.

The Gene Harris Bandshell in Boise's Julia Davis Park has a storied history that goes back 93 years, and a new tradition is starting this summer, with Opera in the Park.

Opera Idaho will present a free outdoor concert on Saturday, July 10, with world-class soloists, the Opera Idaho Opera Chorus, and a live orchestra performing highlights from shows on the schedule for the 2021-22 Opera Idaho season - "The Merry Widow," "Carmen," and "Dead Man Walking." http://operaidaho.org/the-season/

Along with highlights from those shows, Opera in the Park will feature opera selections from Verdi's "Rigoletto" and Puccini's "Turandot," as well as Broadway show tunes from "West Side Story," "Beauty and the Beast," and "State Fair."

Time and date: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 10

Location: Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, 150 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Admission: Free. Bring blankets or lawn chairs, and pack along a picnic basket.

VIP Experience: Advance tickets are being sold through July 6 for $150 per person. The VIP Experience includes a pre-concert dinner with wine, access to VIP seating for the concert, and a post-concert dessert reception with an artist meet-and-greet.

COVID-19 guidelines: Fully-vaccinated people may attend without masks. People who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 are encouraged to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

It's not just about the music - Opera in the Park is another way to celebrate the renovation and reopening of the Gene Harris Bandshell, which was severely damaged by a fire in 2018. The City of Boise dedicated the refurbished bandshell in late April.

Hosts for Opera in the Park are KTVB anchor Mark Johnson and soprano Leslie Mauldin, who has appeared in several Opera Idaho productions.