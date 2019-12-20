PORTLAND, Ore — From the time her son was born, Moah Parker knew Henry would need a kidney.

He came into the world with end-stage renal failure.

“When I heard this I knew I wanted to donate. I’ve met other moms who’ve done it," said Moah.

And she did.

Moah and Henry had their surgeries on Dec. 10 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital.

“We had to wait until he was old enough and big enough to handle an adult kidney,” Moah said. "When he turned 2, it was time.”

The Children’s Organ Transplant Association is raising money for the Parker family.

Henry’s dad, Brock, had to leave his job as a pharmacist to help care full-time for Henry. Transplant costs can top $800,000, so every little bit donated helps.

“It feels so good when people around you help. We are very thankful,“ Moah remarked.

She knows later in life Henry will need another transplant but she hopes her gift will last 20 years.

“You give them life at birth and then a second chance with an organ. It’s amazing," Moah said.

