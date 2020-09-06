x
Idaho angler beats state record with 21-inch tiger trout

Mark Randolph caught the record fish at Deer Creek Reservoir near Orofino on May 9.
Credit: courtesy
Mark Randolph poses with his state record 21-inch tiger trout he caught on May 9.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has confirmed that angler Mark Randolph has set a new state record for reeling in a rare tiger trout.

Randolph, who is from Ahsahka, Idaho, landed a 21-inch tiger trout while fishing at Deer Creek Reservoir on May 9.

That's a new catch-and-release record.  The old record of 17 inches was set in 2017. 

Deer Creek Reservoir is in the mountains east of Orofino, and was first stocked with tiger trout in 2014. Tiger trout are a cross between brook trout and brown trout. They are only found in a handful of waters in Idaho.

Tiger trout can be aggressive predators that can help reduce populations of abundant baitfish like shiners, and provide a unique fishing opportunity.

