Boise teacher says special goodbye to all her second grade students

BOISE, Idaho — It's tough to say goodbye to our teachers but one Boise School District teacher made it special.
Ms. Golden spent a day visiting each of her second grade students for a social distancing goodbye.
Parent and fellow teacher Nancy Gersack posted this picture, thanking Ms. Golden for such a special moment with her daughter.
Thank you to all the teachers out there who took the time to make the end of the year so memorable.
RELATED: Garfield Elementary staff surprises Boise teacher with car parade after 53 years of service