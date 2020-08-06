x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

producers-picks

Boise teacher says special goodbye to all her second grade students

Ms. Gold spent the day visiting each one of her students for a social distancing goodbye.

BOISE, Idaho — It's tough to say goodbye to our teachers but one Boise School District teacher made it special.

Ms. Golden spent a day visiting each of her second grade students for a social distancing goodbye.

Parent and fellow teacher Nancy Gersack posted this picture, thanking Ms. Golden for such a special moment with her daughter.

Thank you to all the teachers out there who took the time to make the end of the year so memorable.

RELATED: McCall senior citizens share wisdom with senior class of 2020

RELATED: 'She really did go the extra mile:' Star dance teacher still holds recital

RELATED: Boise High School seniors celebrate graduation with 'Turn the Tassel' event

RELATED: Garfield Elementary staff surprises Boise teacher with car parade after 53 years of service