People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is facing backlash after they took to Twitter to speak against Google's use of doodles to honor Steve Irwin Friday.

Feb. 22 would have been Steve Irwins 57th birthday and Google used its doodles to "celebrate and explore the life and legacy of the late wildlife conservationist and television personality."

PETA accused Google of "fawning" over Irwin; a man whose actions they say were not for the protection of wildlife.

PETA continued on to say that a true wildlife conservationist would have left the animals alone in their natural habitat.

PETA followed up that first tweet by saying:

Steve Irwin’s actions were not on target with his supposed message of protecting wildlife. A real wildlife expert & someone who respects animals for the individuals they are leaves them to their own business in their natural homes.

It is harassment to drag exotic animals, including babies taken from their mothers, around from TV talk shows to conferences & force them to perform as Steve Irwin did. Animals deserve to live as they want to, not as humans demand––the #GoogleDoodle should represent that.

And that's when the people of Twitter decided to tell PETA how wrong they were in their thinking.

