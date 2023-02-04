7's HERO: A Boise teenager creates nonprofit dedicated to improving teen mental health

Luc Swensson started the I LOVE THIS LIFE Foundation, and offers free assemblies to schools in Idaho and all over the country.

BOISE, Idaho — 18-year-old Luc Swensson of Boise is making a big difference in Idaho, and around the country.

Swensson is dedicated to helping kids deal with the struggles of growing up today. He focuses on self-esteem, mental health, and preventing bullying and teen suicide. He says those topics that are sometimes hard to talk about.

For Swensson, his drive to give back started young.

"Growing up, I always had the heart to give to people," Swensson said. "It originally started a really long time ago, I was 9-years-old, and racing cars to raise money for pediatric cancer. The whole cancer thing really hits close to home because I lost my grandfather to cancer."

Luc's dad Thor Swensson said he just knew Luc was going to do big things with his life.

"He was special, you could tell early on," Thor Swensson, Luc's dad, said.

As Luc got older, he wanted to do even more. He was inspired by the band LoCash, after seeing them in concert in Boise in 2016.

"Not only was I able to meet the two guys from the band, but I was able to announce them on stage and be on stage with them for a song called I Love This Life," he said.

Luc told his dad he wanted to do something special with that song.

So, he did. With full support from the band, he started a nonprofit named I Love This Life.

"We travel all around the country talk to kids about mental health, teen suicide, we talk about the stuff schools don't want to talk about," Luc said. "It's stuff that is frankly is impacting us now more than ever. So I think going in and talking about it now, especially in middle schools where it's really starting to effect kids. I share my own stories, I share stories of divorce, of a parent walking out on me, I share stories of losing my grandfather. I want to be as real with these kids as I can."

He also talks about bullying, and what to do about it.

"I was bullied in the 5th grade, I know exactly what these kids are going through. I want to show these kids that bullying doesn't have to change your life. If you see someone being bullied, if you want to step in and combat the bully. Be there for that kid. Because truly that kid knowing someone is there for them and by their side, can change the world," Luc Swensson said. "I would love to be alive to see the day that bullying goes away forever, it just won't. It's a sad thing to say but it's the truth. But, there will always be people like me and all the other people who deal with bullying, to help these kids."

Luc's Imagine, Believe, Achieve assemblies are life changing for so many kids, and they are free of charge.

"The school assemblies are completely free, they just need to pick the time and day and we'll be there," Luc said.

I Love This Life goes even bigger. Luc offers kids a journal to write their thoughts in.

"It's a 52-week interactive journal for kids to truly write down the positives in their day," he said. "That really helps."

He also has a clothing and shoe line to help fund the cause! It's called HOLO Brand, and it stands for hope and love.

"I'm wearing a piece of it, but HOLO is something that I started in 2022. With funding from the brand, I'm just able to do so much more and help as many kids as I possibly can," Luc sid.

He even offered a Camp HOLO experience during the pandemic.

"That was truly a camp for kids to be themselves, that was such a difficult time period for kids in general, that was our darkest hour, but it showed kids no matter what you are going through in life, you can make something great out of anything," he said.

Luc wants to spread his free message of positivity to more schools here in Idaho!

"Bring them on," he said. "I'd love to have them, any way I can spread this message, I'm willing to do it. No matter what it takes."

