Kitten rescued from engine compartment of Boise woman's car

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman got quite the surprise on her way home from work Thursday.

Naomi Simmons said she heard a strange noise coming from her engine compartment and decided to pull over and check it out. She popped the hood and staring back at her was a kitten’s face.

Naomi then drove her car to nearby Boise Fire Station #12 on Highway 21 to get some help.

This was no easy rescue she said, three firemen had to remove the car battery and it took about an hour and 45 minutes to free the kitten she affectionately named “Lucky Gunner,” because it survived a drive on the interstate.

It’s unclear how the kitten got into the engine compartment, but it was rainy much of Thursday, so it may have been looking for a place to stay dry.

The kitten suffered a minor burn on its pad and was turned over to the Idaho Humane Society for treatment and adoption. IHS will hold the kitten for three days before letting someone adopt it. You can contact the Idaho Humane Society if you are interested.

