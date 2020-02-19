How a Seattle woman saved $100K at 25 and is teaching others how to do the same

Tori Dunlap shares her savings journey and tips on how you can gamify your own savings goals.

SEATTLE — Tori Dunlap is a millennial money and career expert. After saving $100,000 at age 25, Tori founded Her First $100K to fight financial inequality by giving women actionable resources to better their money.

"I believe I was put on this earth to fight for women's financial rights," Dunlap said.

After graduating college debt free, Dunlap worked hard to save so she could set herself up to do what she loves, quitting her job to teach others about financial literacy.

"I started investing really early," Dunlap said. "Its really not about the amount of money you're saving, really it's about getting started as early as possible."

Dunlap acknowledged that she wouldn't have been able to save $100K without the privilege of having financial help. Her parents assisted her through college, and she worked almost every moment she wasn't studying.

But, she said, financial literacy and security can be achieved without this privilege. Success is about setting goals and visualizing ways to achieve those goals.

Dunlap suggested visualizing savings, like building a Lego house by adding a brick every time you reach a milestone or pay off a certain amount of debt. She also recommends investing early, and opened a Roth IRA when she was 21, which is a tax-free retirement savings account.

At the end of the day, Dunlap is dedicated to educating women about how they can increase their financial literacy and make smart financial decisions.

"I don't think we have any sort of equality for women until we have financial equality," Dunlap said.