This Washington ferry could be yours for less than the price of a small home

It's longer than a football field and can carry 981 passengers.

OLYMPIA, Wash — You could own this piece of Washington maritime history.

The ferry's East Coast owner, businessman Greg Jones, purchased it from the state ferry system for $300,000 a few years ago, but his plans for the 310-foot-long vessel fell through. It's currently docked at the Port of Olympia.

The 'Evergreen State,' which once made runs to and from Bainbridge Island and among the San Juan Islands, is currently bidding on eBay for just over $105,000, but its potential is unlimited. It could become a novel shopping and entertainment destination, a floating hotel, condos, or even a one-of-a-kind live-aboard houseboat.

In fact, the 45,000 square-foot retired ferry is now registered as the largest yacht in the country.

If you have a dream that you'd like to set sail, float your offer for the 'Evergreen State.'

Better hurry. Bidding is set to end Friday night.