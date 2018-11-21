BOISE — Editor's note: This week on Today’s Morning News and KTVB.COM, KTVB is presenting the series "Dogs with Jobs," featuring the furry friends that work alongside Idahoans in many different ways.

Patrolling the floors of St Luke’s in Boise is a special 4-legged force, Rocky.

Just like his human co-worker Greg Tank, Rocky, a boxer dog, is a full-time security officer with a badge and name tag.

He is a friendly face, that is often times slobbering, but he has some very important jobs at the hospital.

"Rocky is a kind of combination, security, escalation, and therapy dog," says Tank.

As part of his duties, Rocky is on the lookout for dangerous contraband that doesn't belong in the hospital.

An important spot he searches is in the mail room, Rocky

As Rocky continues his patrol around St. Luke’s Boise, his human counterpart explains that this K9 has a special talent that is often utilized in tough situations.

"We will take him to more volatile type situations where people are in crisis or out of control. Yelling, screaming, throwing things, threatening staff, and he has a way of deescalating and calming people down and changing the situation so people don't get hurt and stuff to get people back to a normal frame of mind," said Tank.

Rocky isn't just a tough guy though, he has a big heart full of love to share with people in need.

"He just see's people as his friends he can give love to and get some love in return from. He just loves to make new friends," said Abbey Abbondandolo, St Luke’s Sr. Director of Security.

It's routine that the nursing staff from the pediatric floors will call and ask if Rocky is around, and if he is, he always responds.

"He has had a dramatic impact on many, many critical patients in this hospital," said Abbondandolo.

After a day filled with challenging work, Rocky enjoys the luxury of being a dog at home.

"When he is off the clock he is a regular dog that likes to play, jump on the trampoline, take his toys out in the backyard, throw them around and play with them. Take naps, everything," said Tank.

But Rocky could easily call the hospital his other home.

"I've been bringing him here to the hospital since he was a little puppy trying to just socialize him and condition him to the hospital and the environment," says Tank. "I'm very proud. He has done some amazing things here and helped a lot of people."

