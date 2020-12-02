Chandlers Steakhouse in Boise ranked among most romantic restaurants in the U.S.

TripAdvisor sorted through millions of reviews to determine the top 10 most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day.

BOISE, Idaho — Long known as one of the more upscale eateries in southern Idaho, Chandlers Steakhouse in Boise has landed on a new list of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.

Chandlers checked in at No. 6 on the list, which was determined by millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor diners. It was the only restaurant in Idaho to make the top 10.

According to the report from TripAdvisor, here's what diners had to say about the restaurant:

“So you know that the food is going to be great at Chandlers, but the best part is the atmosphere. They have a live jazz trio that plays every night, romantic lighting, and an ebullience that wafts over you. You can’t help but enjoy yourself.”

The report notes the restaurant's most popular dishes, including scallops, prime rib, and chocolate soufflé.

Unfortunately, if you're hoping to get a last-minute reservation for Valentine's Day, you're out of luck. The restaurant, located on the ground floor of Hotel 43 on Grove Street in downtown Boise, has been completely booked up for weeks.

Here's a look at TripAdvisor's top 10 most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day: